Jonathan Taylor Says He Knew He Was Going To The NFL Before The Rose Bowl

Former Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor knew the Rose Bowl against Oregon would be his final game with the team.

Taylor recently declared for the NFL draft following a loss to the Ducks, and he’ll likely be one of the first running backs off the board. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While we might have debated what Taylor would do, he apparently knew the whole time. He wrote in The Players’ Tribune that he told head coach Paul Chryst before the game that he was going to leave for the pros.

As I’ve said before, I don’t blame Taylor one bit for wanting to head to the NFL instead of playing his senior season.

He’s going to be a millionaire by the end of April. You can’t ever hate anybody for wanting to get their money.

Taylor is one of the most likable people to ever put on the red and white for Wisconsin. He’s a hero to the people back home, and he represented our football program the right way.

You always want to see people like that succeed, and now Taylor will get his shot at the pros.

I’d also encourage you all to read his full Players’ Tribune letter. It’s pretty much a love letter to Madison, and it’ll pull at the heart of college football fans.

I can’t wait to see what he does in the NFL. Nobody deserves it more than he does.