‘Game Of Thrones’ Sends Cryptic ‘Winter Is Here’ Tweet

The official Twitter account for “Game of Thrones” hit fans with cryptic tweet Saturday.

The HBO hit show tweeted, “Winter is here,” and the tweet quickly blew up. Currently, it has thousands of retweets in a matter of minutes. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

Winter is here. — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) December 21, 2019

This also isn’t the first time “Game of Thrones” has pulled something like this. At the end of November, the show also tweeted, “Winter is coming,” which is a reference to the saying fans heard for years.

That one also went ultra-viral.

Winter is coming. — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) November 25, 2019

Now, I know this is going to spin fans up. We all know it well. It’s going to happen. Fans are going to see this tweet and the one from November, and wonder if something huge is coming down the pipeline.

Let me go ahead crush the dreams of people out there. There isn’t some wild “Game of Thrones” alternate ending that’s about to be released.

It’s just not going to happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gameofthrones (@gameofthrones) on May 31, 2019 at 5:33am PDT

Do I wish it’d happen? For sure because we all know how bad the actual ending was when it aired. We should have rioted in the streets.

Still, you’re insane if you think HBO has been hiding stuff from us. The ending we saw is the ending we got. It’s that simple.

This is just being done to keep attention on “Game of Thrones” high as we prepare for the prequels. However, we all know how delusional fans can be, and I’m 100% sure they’ll make the tweet from today into something it’s not.

I wish there was fire where there’s smoke in this situation. Unfortunately, that’s just not the case.