Vanessa Hudgens Spotted Out With NBA Star Kyle Kuzma Following End Of 8-Year Relationship With Austin Butler

Musician Vanessa Hudgens has been spotted with NBA star Kyle Kuzma roughly a week after the “High School Musical” star’s 8-year relationship ended with Austin Butler.

Hudgens, 31, and Kuzma, 24, were spotted getting dinner together Tuesday night, according to a report published by TMZ. The two grabbed dinner at the Brooklyn Italian restaurant Lilia. Photos obtained by TMZ were published along with the article.

Vanessa Hudgens Grabs Dinner With Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma https://t.co/IjLEagc0aV — TMZ (@TMZ) January 22, 2020

The dinner date comes after the “High School Musical” star and the Los Angeles Lakers forward seemingly flirted with each other on social media.

Kuzma shared a photo on Instagram after the Lakers win over the Houston Rockets which he captioned, “Yeaaaa we like thattttt.”

Hudgens commented, “Ya we doooo.” (RELATED: Vanessa Hudgens And Austin Butler Split After 8 Years Together)

The news that Hudgens and Butler had split broke on Jan. 14, however the two had been MIA on each other’s social media accounts since October of 2019. The last time the couple, who began dating in 2011, were seen together was at the Unicef Summer Gala in August of 2019.

I’m not happy to see such a fun couple break up, but it’s encouraging to see Hudgens moving on like this. It’s always a nice reminder that celebrities go through the same things as us regular people and they have to move on with their lives too.

Who knows what will happen between her and Kuzma, but at least she’s having fun?