Republican Senators Are Literally Playing With Kids’ Toys During The Impeachment Trial

According to reports, Republican senators are passing the time during the impeachment trial with fidget spinners.

CNN’s Alex Rodgers reported Thursday that “Some senators have fidget spinners at their desks.”

“Within the first 20 minutes of Rep. Jerry Nadler’s remarks, Sen. Richard Burr removed his papers from his desk and spun a blue fidget spinner,” he reported. “Sen. Tom Cotton has a purple one on his desk and Sen. Pat Toomey has a white one.”

Republican North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr was apparently the source of the fidget spinners, and he also provided other “gizmos” to GOP senators, RollCall reports.

RollCall also reports that some senators have been seen “pacing in the chamber and even doing quad and neck stretches.”

Finally, Burr’s office reportedly treated Republicans to a huge meal before they went into the Senate chamber, including burgers, hot dogs, and ice cream sundaes.

MSNBC’s Garrett Haake also said on Twitter that Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul was drawing a picture of the Capitol and that Republican Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn was reading a book.

The impeachment trial has so far been made up of marathon floor speeches, notably by Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff and Democratic New York Rep. Jerry Nadler. (RELATED: Democrats’ Impeachment Strategy Is To Bore Everyone To Death)

Paul said in a tweet Wednesday the more time Republican listen to Schiff, the more united they become.