EXCLUSIVE: Clinton Impeachment Manager Reacts To Trump Defense Team’s Opening Arguments

Bob Barr, a former impeachment manager for President Bill Clinton’s trial, joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to weigh in on President Donald Trump’s defense team’s opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial.

“The defense team is very strong, the arguments that the White House lawyers made when they first filed their brief for example said it all really and that is that these articles of impeachment are on their face fatally flawed for the simple reason they allege no criminal activity which is essential for a valid impeachment,” said Barr. (RELATED: ‘Ready To Move On’: David Axelrod Says Focus Group Of Democrats Didn’t Care About Impeachment.)

The former Georgia Republican congressman also went on to say that if he were to give any advice to the president’s defense team, it would be not to use the full amount of time allotted to them.

WATCH:

