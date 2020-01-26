Curtis Blaydes Knocks Out Junior Dos Santos At UFC Raleigh

Curtis Blaydes defeated Junior dos Santos at UFC Raleigh Saturday night.

Blaydes landed some brutal shots on dos Santos and the fight was over early in the second round. It wasn't just a dominating performance.

He brutalized dos Santos. Watch a video of the fight below.

BLAYDES FINISHES DOS SANTOS IN THE SECOND! #UFCRaleighpic.twitter.com/KVnZrnHl8A — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) January 26, 2020

It really doesn't get much worse than that when it comes to getting lit up in the octagon. Dos Santos didn't even have a chance.

Once Blaydes got on him, it was all over. He just landed strike after strike, and the ref probably could have ended it even earlier.

Now, Blaydes wants a shot at the title, according to ESPN. Judging from the video above, I’m not sure there’s anybody volunteering to rush into the octagon against him.

That was the definition of a dominating performance on every level in the UFC. Well done Blaydes! We’ll see who he fights next, but he just sent expectations through the roof.