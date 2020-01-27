‘I’m Crushing On You’: 2020 Democrats Reveal Their Celebrity Crushes

From Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to Alicia Keys, 2020 Democrats revealed their celebrity crushes in a video posted by the New York Times.

The question was thrown in as “just for fun” in a series of more serious questions posed to six of the remaining Democratic presidential hopefuls: billionaires Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg, Indiana’s Mayor Pete Buttigieg, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, and Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

Question 5. Do you have a celebrity crush? This one was just for fun. https://t.co/rar8ETczw5 pic.twitter.com/lpL54nNkj7 — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 26, 2020

The ladies went first — and Klobuchar’s choice was the late artist Prince, a throwback to her home state.

“The Rock!” Warren said. “Come on, look at that man, he’s eye candy!” (RELATED: ‘The Rock’ Fires Back Over ‘Fabricated’ Interview Attacking ‘Snowflake Generation’)

Warren has been a huge fan of Johnson’s HBO show “Ballers” for quite some time — and even caught her crush’s attention when she wished him well on his marriage.

Mahalo, my ballin’ friend (thanks Bruce too)

It’s been a helluva run and I’m grateful to the people. Thanks for the ???? and ⛓, I mean happy marriage well wishes ????

Best of luck and thank you Senator for all your hard work on behalf of our country.

Enjoy @BallersHBO tonight ???????? https://t.co/uBjuk6iRTS — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 25, 2019

Yang’s answer was a lot closer to home. “I’m a happily married man. I think my wife’s a star,” he said with a smile. “And I’ve got a big crush on her.”

Buttigieg demurred, hinting that he had a celebrity crush but that he had no intention of sharing it with the NYT.

Bloomberg was a bit more inclusive, naming both a man and a woman who starred in a film he produced — but he appeared to flub one of their names. “My favorite actor and actress, Lana Dern and William Macy,” he said, noting that they had starred in a film that he had produced. However, the Bloomberg-produced film “Focus” starred William H. Macy and Laura Dern.

Steyer named Grammy host Alicia Keyes, calling her a “fantastic artist and a really good person.”

The video closed with a cut back to Yang, saying in a singsong voice, “I’m crushing on you, Evelyn.”

Neither former Vice President Joe Biden nor independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders appeared in the video.