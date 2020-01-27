World

One Injured In Rocket Attack On US Embassy In Baghdad

A handout picture received from the US embassy in Iraq on December 31, 2019, shows American soldiers taking position around the embassy in the capital Baghdad, after supporters and members of the Hashed al-Shaabi military network breached the outer wall of the diplomatic mission during a rally to vent anger over weekend air strikes that killed pro-Iran fighters in western Iraq. (US EMBASSY IN IRAQ/AFP via Getty Images)

US EMBASSY IN IRAQ/AFP via Getty Images

Shelby Talcott Media Reporter
The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq was hit with rockets overnight, staffers at the facility said Monday.

One person was injured and there was some damage to the compound, two staffers said according to the Associated Press. The staffers spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the press, the AP wrote.

The rocket reportedly hit a restaurant inside the compound. The U.S. Embassy was hit with three rockets, Fox News’ foreign correspondent Trey Yingst tweeted Sunday.

The compound in Baghdad has recently been the site of increased tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Iraqi supporters of an Iran-backed militia attacked the embassy on Dec. 31, scaling the walls, setting fires and defacing the property. (RELATED: ‘The Anti-Benghazi’: Trump Tweets That US Embassy In Baghdad Is Safe, Says Iran Will Pay)

The militiamen withdrew following two days of protests, which began after five American airstrikes in Iraq and Syria on places controlled by Kataeb Hezbollah. The airstrikes were a response to Kata’ib Hezbollah’s rocket attacks on US-Iraqi targets.