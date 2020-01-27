One Injured In Rocket Attack On US Embassy In Baghdad

The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq was hit with rockets overnight, staffers at the facility said Monday.

One person was injured and there was some damage to the compound, two staffers said according to the Associated Press. The staffers spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the press, the AP wrote.

The rocket reportedly hit a restaurant inside the compound. The U.S. Embassy was hit with three rockets, Fox News’ foreign correspondent Trey Yingst tweeted Sunday.

NEW: Three rockets hit the US embassy in Baghdad, damage reported to the dining facility.

————————————–

The news comes as we continue to follow tragic news about a basketball legend. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) January 26, 2020

The compound in Baghdad has recently been the site of increased tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Iraqi supporters of an Iran-backed militia attacked the embassy on Dec. 31, scaling the walls, setting fires and defacing the property. (RELATED: ‘The Anti-Benghazi’: Trump Tweets That US Embassy In Baghdad Is Safe, Says Iran Will Pay)

The militiamen withdrew following two days of protests, which began after five American airstrikes in Iraq and Syria on places controlled by Kataeb Hezbollah. The airstrikes were a response to Kata’ib Hezbollah’s rocket attacks on US-Iraqi targets.