The Media Is Awful: Kobe Bryant And Impeachment Edition

On today’s edition of the show we discuss the tragic death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and how so much of the media rushed to be first with details of the story without concern for being right. We also discuss the latest “bombshell” story the left is hyping about John Bolton and Ukraine that likely isn’t a bombshell at all, plus the White House prepares to deliver their defense in the Senate.

Listen to the show:

The horrible news of the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and 7 others in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles was met with a media feeding frenzy, false information, and opportunism. A celebrity gossip website broke the story before the families were even notified, and one network reported all of Bryant’s children were with him on the flight. It was another black eye for a media more interested in being first, getting clicks and credit, than being right. We get into it.

The New York Times had itself another “bombshell” about President Trump, this one from former National Security Advisor John Bolton. In an upcoming book, Bolton allegedly claims the President did block aid to Ukraine for an investigation into Joe Biden. But Democrats are saying the President just wanted Ukraine to announce an investigation, that he didn’t care if one actually happened. There are a lot of contradictions in this story, including about how the Times found out about the content of the book. Plus, if Bolton has something to say, why isn’t he out there saying it? Why is he requiring the purchase of a book to learn about it? Not much stands up to scrutiny, and we scrutinize all of it.

After a brief statement Saturday, the White House defense team kicks off their rebuttal to the Democratic case for impeachment in earnest in the Senate today. We have a preview.

Today’s podcast is sponsored by Life Change Tea, check out their website to gain more energy and improve your life! And don’t forget to enter promo code “Derek” at check out to receive 10% off your order.