Video Shows Kareem Hunt Pleading With Police Officer During Traffic Stop

Kareem Hunt was very shaken during a recent traffic stop.

The Cleveland Browns running back was cited for speeding earlier in January and had marijuana confiscated from him during a traffic stop. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He wasn’t arrested during the stop. Now, we have video of the situation, and it’s clear the young NFL star was very nervous.

In the video posted by TMZ Sports, he pleads with the police officer, who rightfully points out getting caught with weed isn’t great for his NFL career.

Give it a watch below.

While some might frown on the police officer lecturing Hunt, I actually don’t mind it. Somebody has to tell him to make smarter decisions.

In what might be the most depressing part of the whole video, Hunt tells the officer, “You know what happened to me. I should be playing for a fricking Super Bowl … I’m just the worst person in the world sometimes.”

The comment is in reference to the Chiefs cutting him after he appeared to kick a woman on a video.

All the way around, the video is just brutal to sit through. How has Hunt not learned his lesson at this point.

He even acknowledges he could get drug tested because of this traffic stop! He has millions of dollars in future earnings on the line, and he just can’t stay focused on playing football.

Luckily for Hunt, this officer was very reasonable about the situation. Hopefully, the young running back has learned his lesson and stays straight going forward.