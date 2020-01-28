Internet Cancels Mike Bloomberg After He Gives ‘Wag The Dog’ A Whole New Meaning

2020 presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg met a dog on the campaign trail Monday and shook its mouth during the introduction, prompting mass confusion online.

The former New York City mayor met the fluffy animal in Burlington, Vermont, according to CBS News campaign reporter Nicole Sganga. Before petting the dog’s head, Bloomberg grabbed its snout and began to shake the animal’s face.

Needless to say, the internet lost its mind.

“Why is Michael Bloomberg shaking this dog’s face?” former editor-in-chief of Breitbart News London Raheem Kassam wondered. Meanwhile, Huffpost deputy enterprise editor announced that she couldn’t stop watching the encounter.

Commentary editor to Business Insider Bob Bryan used the video to note that Bloomberg has a past with these four-legged animals. Bloomberg previously “pretty much said ‘no thanks'” when girlfriend Diana Taylor tried to give him two dogs, Bryan wrote.

“Michael Bloomberg… just greeted a dog… by giving it a handshake… on its face,” former managing editor for Occupy Democrats Brian Tyler Cohen tweeted. Many others wondered if the 2020 presidential candidate had ever actually met a dog before.

The dog continued wagging its tail as Bloomberg shook its face.