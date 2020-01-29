Border Patrol Nabs Five-Time Deported Illegal Alien And Convicted MS-13 Gang Member

The U.S. Border Patrol, in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), arrested an MS-13 gang member who was living in the U.S. illegally and had been previously deported from the country multiple times.

Border Patrol agents working in Ohio executed an arrest warrant in Toledo, Ohio on Thursday, leading to the apprehension of 38-year-old Mexican national Juan Carlos Alvarez-Robles, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced in a press release. The agency noted that Alvarez-Robles is a convicted member of MS-13, a transnational gang known for its brutality, and that he had already been removed from the U.S. a total of five times.

“This was a perfectly executed warrant resulting in the removal of a hardened criminal from our community without incident,” acting Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Alan Booth said in a statement. “I applaud all of the law enforcement professionals that worked on this case, resulting in making the city of Toledo a safer place.”

Alvarez-Robles touts a lengthy criminal history that dates back at least three decades. He has been previously charged with transporting and selling of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance, numerous accounts of burglary and theft, and grand theft auto, according to CBP.

The 38-year-old illegal alien is currently under the custody of the U.S. Marshall Service, and his case is being reviewed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio. He will likely be deported for a sixth time following the conclusion of his current charges.

The arrest was simply one of the latest by Border Patrol agents, who apprehend and interdict illegal aliens on a daily basis. The agency was immensely impacted by last year’s border crisis, where they witnessed unprecedented levels of illegal immigration.

CBP, which encompasses Border Patrol, conducted nearly one million enforcement actions in fiscal year 2019. Enforcement actions include apprehensions of illegal aliens and inadmissibles — those who reach a port of entry, but are not allowed into the country. (RELATED: Here Are The Most Heinous Criminals Deported By ICE In 2019)

“CBP’s enforcement actions on our southwest border totaled nearly 1 million in fiscal year 2019. This is a staggering 88% higher than the number of enforcement actions in 2018,” CBP commissioner Mark Morgan said in October. “These numbers are numbers that no immigration system in the world is designed to handle, including ours.”

Margan, while speaking to reporters in December, said the CBP apprehension rate hovered around 1,400 a day — a steep drop from the peak of the crisis last year. Among those arrested are convicted criminals such as Alvares-Robles.

