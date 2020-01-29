Don Lemon Blames Guests For Segment Ridiculing Trump Supporters

CNN’s Don Lemon addressed a controversial clip that went viral Monday showing him and a panel mocking a group of Trump supporters, blaming his guests for the comments made.

Lemon, political consultant Rick Wilson and New York Times op-ed writer Wajahat Ali began to mock a group of Trump’s supporters during the segment, which aired Saturday. Wilson called them the “boomer rube” demographic and then began to fake a Southern accent as the others joined in.

Lemon had to pause the segment as he tried to regain control of his laughter.

Many conservatives criticized the clip after it went viral a few days later, and Lemon spoke about it on “CNN Tonight With Don Lemon” Tuesday evening. The CNN host appeared to blame his guests Wilson and Ali for the incident. (RELATED: ‘Arrogant, Elitist Snobs’: Several Conservatives Criticize Viral Clip Showing CNN Panel Mocking Trump Supporters)

“During an interview on Saturday night, one of my guests said something that made me laugh,” Lemon said. “And while in the moment, I found that joke humorous. And I didn’t catch everything that was said. Just to make this perfectly clear, I was laughing at the joke and not at any group of people.”

President Donald Trump even addressed the clip, calling Lemon the “dumbest man on television.” Wilson and Ali doubled down on their comments after the segment went viral.