Harvey Weinstein Allegedly Once Offered Film Roles In Exchange For A Threesome, Testimony Reveals

Disgraced Hollywood director Harvey Weinstein was accused of offering up movie roles in exchange for a threesome by an aspiring actress in court.

Weinstein, 67, allegedly tried to bribe actress Dawn Dunning into having a threesome by offering her roles in three movies, according to a report published Wednesday by Page Six. The request was discussed during Weinstein’s rape trial where Dunning testified against the director.

“He opened the door and he was wearing an open white bathrobe … I saw his stomach,” Dunning said of the encounter during her testimony.

“On the table, I noticed three stacks of paper,” she added. “For some reason, the tone, something, just seemed different from when I had spent time with him in the past.”

“He kind of cut to the chase and said, ‘Here’s the contracts for three films. I’ll sign them today if you have a threesome with me and my assistant,'” Dunning recalled. (RELATED: ‘That Was The Safest Thing I Could Do’: Second Harvey Weinstein Accuser Testifies At Rape Trial)

Dunning claimed Weinstein got angry when she turned down his request for a threesome.

“When he said that, I laughed and I said, ‘Are you kidding?'” she continued. “He got really angry and started screaming at me. He was like, ‘You will never make it in this business, this is how this industry works.'”

Weinstein allegedly went on to drop names of other stars including Charlize Theron and Salma Hayek and claimed the actresses had done sexual favors in exchange for roles, Dunning testified.

Dunning also accused Weinstein of sticking his hand up her skirt and then telling her it wouldn’t happen again.

“I was embarrassed,” Dunning said. “I wanted to pretend like it didn’t happen. I just didn’t want to be a victim.”

As previously reported, Weinstein is currently on trial for two counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual acts and two counts of rape. He faces life in prison.

Weinstein has also been indicted in a separate case in Los Angeles.