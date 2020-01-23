Harvey Weinstein Allegedly Sent Chocolate Penises To One Of His Rape Accusers

Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein was accused of sending a care package including chocolate penises to actress Annabella Sciorra.

Sciorra is one of three victims whose rape allegations against Weinstein led to his current trial, according to a report published Thursday by Page Six. The care package was brought up during the trial, which began on Jan. 22 at the Manhattan Supreme Court.

The alleged care package was sent to the actress in the 1990s after Weinstein cast her in a Miramax production in “an effort to help [her] relax and not be so stressed,” Sciorra testified in court, Page Six reported.

Sciorra claimed the first care package included the film “His Girl Friday,” a bottle of valium, licorice and popcorn. The “Sopranos” actress then received another package from Weinstein.

“It was a box of chocolate penises,” Sciorra said in court. “I thought it was disgusting and inappropriate.” (RELATED: Prosecutors Begin Opening Statements In Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial With Graphic Details)

Sciorra is the first of three victims to take the stand during Weinstein’s rape trial. She accused the producer of raping her in the 1990s and then forcibly having oral sex with her.