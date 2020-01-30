Report: Indiana Fishermen Reel In Apparent Live Grenade

Two anglers fishing in a northwestern Indiana river Tuesday afternoon reportedly reeled in an apparent live grenade, resulting in a road closure until the device was removed by a bomb squad.

Update: Indiana Fishermen Catch Apparent Live Grenade in Little Calumet River https://t.co/Y3Lrle1y6Q pic.twitter.com/EfYXCbG2BL — NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) January 28, 2020

At around 5:18 p.m., Gary, Indiana, police responded to a call of an explosive device at the Little Calumet River bridge, around 30 miles southeast of Chicago, NBC Chicago reported. (RELATED: Improvised Explosive Device Detonates At Montana Elementary School)

The road was closed off and the bomb squad took possession of the device without incident, Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Westerfield also said the authorities are investigating how and why the grenade ended up in the river.

This is not the first time explosive devices have been found by fishermen.

On January 24, a 9-year-old boy in North Carolina found a live grenade while magnetic fishing in North Carolina; in November, a Michigan man found a World War I era grenade while fishing in Grand Rapids; and a Florida man in January 2019 found a grenade while fishing in Ocala and brought it with him to Taco Bell.