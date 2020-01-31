Pair Of Super Bowl Tickets Sell For More Than $170,000

A pair of tickets to the Super Bowl between the 49ers and Chiefs have sold for a shocking amount of money.

According to Darren Rovell, two front row tickets have sold for the price of $85,010.48 each. As of this moment, they’re the two most expensive tickets for the game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

$85,010.48: Biggest per seat Super Bowl ticket sale per date just sold on StubHub, including fees. Two front row tickets in Club 72. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 30, 2020

That is a stunning amount of money to spend on two Super Bowl tickets. At some point, you have to ask whether or not it’s worth the money.

Why not only spend $40,000 on each ticket and then save the rest of the money for something else? Maybe buy some land! Invest it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs) on Jan 30, 2020 at 3:43pm PST

Dropping $170,000 on two tickets to the Super Bowl is a mind-boggling amount of money. Of course, if you have $170,000 just lying around, then money probably isn’t a big deal to you at all.

I’d honestly love to know who wrote the check for these two tickets. It has to be somebody mega-rich, right?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) on Jan 27, 2020 at 7:01pm PST

If you’re a single digit millionaire, there’s next to no chance you’re liquid enough to spend $170,000 and still have a bunch of cash on hand.

At the very least, it’d be a very foolish decision. That makes me think whoever wrote this check is very wealthy.

Either way, I hope his team wins or he just pissed away a shocking amount of money!