Colby Convington Says 50 Cent ‘Wouldn’t Get Back Up’ If He ‘Got Shot One Time’ By The UFC Fighter

UFC fighter Colby Covington is picking a fight with rap star 50 Cent.

Following Covington's loss to Kamaru Usman, 50 dropped a photo on Instagram of Covington bloody and referred to him as a "racist piece of sh*t" who should "enjoy the broken jaw." That apparently hasn't sat well with the UFC fighter.

Covington said the following in response to the post during a Monday interview with Ariel Helwani, according to MMA Junkie:

Nah, I didn’t break my jaw in the fight. Does my jaw look broken? I’ve been smiling. I’ve been with all my mamacitas, you know? The only person that’s gotten their jaw wired shut is 50 Cent. If you want to talk about people who’ve gotten their jaw wired shut, let’s talk about 50 Cent. He says, ‘Oh, I got shot nine times.’ If he got shot one time by me, he wouldn’t get back up.

You can watch the full interview below.

I can’t stand Colby Covington. This guy is such a damn clown. His entire shtick is to be pro-Trump and it’s nauseating.

It’s not even entertaining. I don’t mind a shtick as long as I believe it’s authentic and real. Colby Covington comes off as nothing more than addicted to attention.

Watching him lose to Usman was incredibly entertaining, and I hope Covington only gets cooked by other fighters going forward.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAMARU USMAN (@usman84kg) on Jan 15, 2020 at 6:21am PST

Given the fact Covington lost to Usman, you’d think he’d be focused on getting better. You’d think he’d have better things to do than argue with 50 Cent.

Apparently not. He wants to focus on saying dumb stuff about how 50 Cent got shot back in the day. How thin is this guy’s skin?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by colbycovington (@colbycovmma) on Dec 15, 2019 at 12:21am PST

Colby Covington might be the most hateable guy in the UFC. I don’t care who he fights against, I’m never pulling for him. I just can’t do it.

Let’s hope there are many more losses on the horizon for him.