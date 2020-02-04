Joe Burrow Says He’ll ‘Play Anywhere’ When Asked If He Wants To Play For The Bengals

Joe Burrow sounds like he’s okay playing for the Bengals if they take him first overall in the draft.

After appearing to throw some subtle shade at Cincinnati after saying he wanted to play for a team committed to winning Super Bowls, Burrow now sounds open about his landing spot.

He told TMZ in a video posted Tuesday morning that he’ll “play anywhere” when asked about the Bengals. You can watch his full comments below.

Well, it’s a good thing he’s open to the idea of playing for the Bengals because that’s 100% going to be where he ends up.

Joe Burrow should just get himself mentally prepared for that fact. It’s going to happen, the Bengals will take him first overall in the draft this April and he’s going to be their quarterback for the future.

Whether Burrow likes it or not, he’ll be wearing orange, white and black on week one of the NFL season. There’s just no way the Bengals are going to pass on a guy with his skills.

It’s not going to happen. Now, Burrow could try to force their hand by threatening to sit out, but he hasn’t appeared to show any interest in doing that.

He’s going to make a ton of money, and he’s going to get handed the reigns of an NFL franchise. Now, we’ll wait to see if he’s up to the challenge.