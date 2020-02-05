Jessica Simpson Says She Turned Down ‘The Notebook’ Role Over Sex Scene

Jessica Simpson has revealed that the reason she turned down the lead female role in “The Notebook” was because of the “sex scene” in the movie.

“I knew exactly what the movie was about because I had read the script,” the 39-year-old actress shared in her new memoir “Open Book,” according to Page Six in a piece published Tuesday.

“The Dukes of Hazzard” star then went on to explain that the reason she turned down the star role was “because they wouldn’t budge on taking out the sex scene.”

Simpson continued while noting that it would have been with Ryan Gosling her first crush back in the 90s. (RELATED: Jessica Simpson Announces Release Of Her First Book And Says She Really Opens Up Her Heart)

“And it would have been with Ryan Gosling, of all people,” Simpson shared.

As it would happen, the “Employee of the Month” finally saw the romantic comedy she turned down when she was on a plane in 2005 at the same time that a statement went out to the press announcing that she and Nick Lachey were separating.

“Oh God, I thought,” Simpson wrote. “The most romantic movie in the world, and I was leaving Nick [Lachey] … The movie was on every screen, and I was swept up into it, wishing I had that great love that would be forever.” (RELATED: CELEBRATE JESSICA SIMPSON’S 37TH BIRTHDAY WITH HER BEST LOOKS [SLIDESHOW])

As previously reported, Simpson and Lachey tied the knot in 2002 and their divorce was finalized in 2006.