Travis Kelce Drinks Beer Off Of The Lombardi Trophy

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce had a great celebration with the Lombardi Trophy after winning the Super Bowl over the San Francisco 49ers.

In an Instagram video posted Tuesday afternoon, Kelce poured a Bud Light down the side of the iconic trophy and drank it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He captioned the post, “Growing up playing hockey, I always wanted to chug out of the Stanley Cup after being crowned a Champion…. No cup on the Lombardi, so I decided to take a ride down the Lombardi Luge!! #LombardiLuge.”

Watch the awesome video below.

It really doesn’t get much better than that at all. Beer and championships go hand-in-hand. Obviously, nothing beats the Stanley Cup.

The Stanley Cup is the greatest trophy in all of sports. That’s just a fact, and there’s no way anybody could disagree with that fact.

You get your name on it, you can drink straight out of the top and it’s tradition to never touch it before winning it.

However, the Lombardi Trophy is also one of the best trophies in all of sports. Unfortunately, it doesn’t provide as easy access for drinking.

There’s no actual cup portion, which means you have to find a way to adjust. That’s what Kelce did here, and it seemed to work just fine.

You’ll never hear us complaining about somebody enjoying a beer after winning the Super Bowl. That’s a move we’re going to support every single time.