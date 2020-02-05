Gabbard Campaign Organizing Protest At CNN’s Upcoming Town Hall

Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is organizing a protest at the venue for CNN’s upcoming two-night town hall after apparently being snubbed by the network.

CNN is preparing for a two-night town hall in New Hampshire Wednesday and Thursday that will feature eight candidates. The Hawaii congresswoman was missing from the list, announced last week. Democratic candidates who have polled lower than Gabbard will be attending.

“This attempt to silence Tulsi is bigger than one person — it’s our right as voters to hear from ALL the candidates, and to have our voices represented,” the Gabbard campaign said in a statement according to Fox News.

“No institution should be allowed to get away with censoring democracy: That’s why we’re standing up to CNN on Wednesday, February 5th, demanding that our voices be heard.”

CNN extended invitations to candidates who qualified for the Feb. 7, 2020 Democratic debate, a network spokesperson said.

Patrick has not qualified for the debate, but was given a spot at the town hall “as part of the network’s commitment to hosting individual town halls with the Democratic presidential candidates,” according to the network.

CNN also stated that Patrick was invited because he had not yet participated in a CNN town hall, unlike Gabbard. (RELATED: Gabbard Blasts Outlets Moderating The Debate For Suggesting She’s A Russian Asset, Assad Apologist)

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, businessman Andrew Yang and billionaire Tom Steyer will attend CNN’s first town hall night. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick will be featured on night two.

Gabbard has outpolled Patrick nationally and in New Hampshire. She has also outpolled Yang and Steyer in New Hampshire, Fox News reported.

“We have reached out, I think, more than once, and we received no explanation,” Gabbard said in an interview with Fox Jan. 28. “I don’t even think we’ve gotten a response to date about why they’re excluding the first female combat veteran ever to run for president, the only woman of color in the race.”

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennett and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg will not be at CNN’s two-night town hall.