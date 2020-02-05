Young Turks Contributor Hasan Piker Mocks ISIS Victim Kayla Mueller Then Takes It Back

The Young Turks contributor Hasan Piker mocked ISIS victim Kayla Mueller for liking “S&M”(sadism and masochism) and “CBT”(cock and ball torture) while President Donald Trump honored her during the State of the Union address before taking it back after learning the Mueller was a prisoner of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“Oh, she likes S&M,” Piker, who is the nephew of The Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur, declared Tuesday during a twitch live stream. “Oh, she likes CBT and S&M, good for her. That’s pretty tight.”

After realizing that Mueller was a victim of al-Baghadi he said, “Ok, I spoke too soon. I didn’t know.”

“Ok, to be fair, we don’t know and there is nothing wrong with liking S&M.”

WATCH:



Kayla Mueller was a humanitarian aid worker who was kidnapped by ISIS in 2013 and spent 18 months as a sex slave to the now-deceased al-Baghdadi. Trump honored Mueller by inviting her parents to the State of the Union address, saying, “Carl and Marsha, America’s warriors never forgot Kayla, and neither will we.” (RELATED: Young Turks Contributor Hasan Piker Makes Fun Of Rep. Crenshaw’s Missing Eye In Vulgar Rant; Believes U.S. Deserved 9/11)

Mueller’s parents rose from their seats with a picture of their young daughter as the audience applauded.

This is not the first time the Young Turk’s contributor has found himself in controversy. In 2019, Piker praised the “brave f*cking soldier” who injured GOP Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw and said “America deserved 9/11.”

“This guy has the understanding of foreign policy of, like, a 12-year-old. What the f-ck. What the f-ck is wrong with this dude?” Piker said during a live stream reaction to Joe Rogan’s podcast with Crenshaw. “Didn’t he go to war and like literally lose his eye because some mujahideen — a brave f-cking soldier — f-cked his eye hole with their d-ck?”

He added, “Isn’t that how he f-cking lost his dumbass eye, because he got his f-cking eye hole f-cked, by a brave soldier?”

Cenk’s Nephew called the man who took @DanCrenshawTX‘s eye a “brave fucking soldier” This is what happens when you’re gifted a job by your Uncle you know you didn’t earn & it eats away at your mental state. pic.twitter.com/BohESrbvJ6 — Sean Fitzgerald (@IamSean90) August 21, 2019

Piker later went on his uncle’s, Cenk Uygur, network to address the comments and said he regretted the language he used.