Fox Grossed $600 Million On Super Bowl Broadcast

Fox made a stunning amount of money for airing the Super Bowl when the Chiefs beat the 49ers.

The popular network made $600 million for airing the game, which is a shocking amount of cash, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Below is a live look at all the Fox executives as they count up their cash from the Chiefs taking home the Lombardi Trophy over the 49ers.

Business was booming!

This tells you all you need to know about the Super Bowl. Fox made $600 million from a few hours of television.

Over half a billion dollars, folks! Over half a billion dollars!

Do you know why Fox made so much money? It’s because the NFL is king in this country, and the Super Bowl is the biggest social event of the year.

That directly translates to money in the pocket of the network airing the game. This season, it was Fox, and they cashed in big time.

As always, it’s great to see the NFL dominating the world of sports!