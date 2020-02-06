Georgia Bulldogs Finish With The Top 2020 Recruiting Class

The Georgia Bulldogs had the best 2020 football recruiting class.

Just days after a report about the Bulldogs pouring cash into recruiting efforts, Georgia wrapped up the final signing period with the number one class in America in the 247Sports rankings.

The class for Kirby Smart included four five star players and 15 four star players. They were followed by Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Ohio State. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Say whatever you want about Kirby Smart, but that dude is recruiting like a beast down in Athens. Of course, it helps when you have a pretty much unlimited budget, but it’s still incredibly impressive.

If he keeps this up for a few more years, then it’d be really hard to believe that he won’t eventually win a national title.

It is a shade shocking the Bulldogs beat out SEC rivals Alabama and LSU. LSU won the national title this past season, and Alabama has owned that conference for more than a decade.

Yet, Kirby Smart’s staff put together a better class than both of them. You have to tip your cap to the effort he’s putting in.

It’s clearly paying off.

Now, we’ll have to see if it pays off over the next few years. One thing is for sure, and that’s the fact Smart has the Bulldogs going in the right direction.