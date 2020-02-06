Trump Says Super Bowl Champion Chiefs Coming To WH: ‘Every One Of Them Want To Be Here’

President Donald Trump revealed Thursday the Super Bowl winning Kansas City Chiefs are coming to the White House “very soon,” confirming that they “all want to be here.”

The comments came during Trump’s presser in the East Room of the WH in which he spoke to a room of supporters and celebrated the Senate impeachment acquittal. (RELATED: Three Houston Astros Players Skipped Their Visit To The White House)

“By the way, your Super Bowl champions are coming,” Trump explained. “I think next week, or soon. Very soon.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Every one of them want to be here,” he added. “And the coach loves us. The coach is great. Andy Reid.”

Trump continued, as the room erupted in applause, “Every one of them want to be here. People love it.”

“But we had all of the NCAA championship teams here,” the president went on. “They had the golf, the basketball, they had every team here. And one of the teams was wrestling. The wrestling team, was that Penn State? And Penn State won the title, they have a great team.”

It all comes, after Chiefs’ coach Reid was asked if he would go to the WH if the team was invited following its come from behind victory to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV.

“Oh man, I hadn’t even thought about that,” Reid explained during the postgame presser. “I mean, I’ll be there. So, if they’re inviting us, I’ll be there. It’s quite an honor I think.”

As previously reported, several players from the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl team skipped the visit two years ago, as well as whole teams like the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors, as noted by TMZ.

In November, a handful of star players with the Washington Nationals didn’t make the visit with the team the WH after winning the World Series.