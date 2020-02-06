‘They Stuck With Me’ — Trump Ends Speech With Message To Melania, Barron

President Donald Trump thanked his family during the end of his White House speech Thursday for sticking with him through his impeachment.

“I want to apologize to my family for having them have to go through a phony, rotten deal by some very evil and sick people. And Ivanka is here, and my sons, and my whole family. And that includes Barron. He’s up there, he’s a young boy. Stand up, honey. Ivanka, thank you, honey,” Trump said.

He then gave Ivanka a hug and kissed First Lady Melania Trump.

“So, I just want to thank my family for sticking through it. This was not part of the deal. I was going to run for president, and if I won, I was going to do a great job,” he continued.

“I didn’t know that I was going to run and then when I got in I was going to have to run again and again and again, every week, I had to run again. That wasn’t the deal, but they stuck with me.” (RELATED: Melania Trump Blasts Pamela Karlan For Barron Trump Joke: ‘You Should Be Ashamed’)

“And I’m so glad I did it, because we are making progress and doing things for our great people that everybody said couldn’t be done,” the president said.

The lengthy speech was quite colorful. Among other things, Trump mocked Utah Sen. Mitt Romney as a “failed presidential candidate” and declared his impeachment “bullshit.”