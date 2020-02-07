Five-Year-Old Girl Raped On Grounds of U.S. Embassy In India

A five-year-old girl was reportedly raped on the grounds of the United States Embassy in New Delhi, India, the capital of the country.

The girl was raped in the living quarters reserved for support staff, and the son of a housekeeper at the embassy has been detained as a suspect, according to the New York Times. The girl's father works in a support-staff role at the embassy and was away when the rape occurred, according to police. The 25-year-old man was taken into custody on charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act on Sunday.

A statement by the United States Embassy read: “We were deeply disturbed by the alleged misconduct. We promptly took action when we were informed of the allegation, and brought this matter to the attention of the police. Of course, we are cooperating fully with them.”

5-year-old girl raped in US embassy New Delhi,the rape capital of #India Around 100 sexual assaults are reported to police in India every day, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), In 2017, more than 32,000 rapes were reported across the country pic.twitter.com/R4TcYg3OKC — Director CDC (Official) (@DirectorCDC) February 7, 2020



A 2012 law introduced stricter punishments for those who committed crimes against minors, including the death penalty. Massive protests were sparked in 2018 after a child was raped and murdered. Last year, police gunned down four suspects at the scene of another rape and murder.