ABC’s Jon Karl: After This Debate, Trump Isn’t Scared

ABC News chief White House correspondent Jon Karl said that President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign isn’t exactly “quaking in their boots” after Friday night’s Democratic debate.

During post-debate analysis Friday night, Karl was asked by ABC’s Martha Raddatz about who he thinks “stood out” when it comes to the task of “going after Donald Trump.”

WATCH:

.@MarthaRaddatz: “Who do you think stood out in terms of going after Donald Trump?”@jonkarl: “I don’t think there was anybody, based on tonight’s performance, that has the Trump campaign quaking in their boots.” https://t.co/WV3JB5K6Py #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/B1uGasCeq2 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 8, 2020

“First of all, obviously the candidate that he feared most early on was Joe Biden,” Karl responded. “That is not the case anymore and I don’t think there was anybody based on tonight’s performance that has the Trump campaign quaking in their boots.”

Karl wasn’t the only media figure to criticize Democrats’ lackluster performance. Over on CNN, Democratic strategist David Axelrod said Trump should “feel fine” after the debates.

“If you were watching Donald Trump and watching this debate, how would you feel about it?” Axelrod told panelists on “CNN Tonight.” “He would feel fine about it. I think a lot of the debates that were going on, Medicare for all being one of them, were ones that he would welcome.” (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren: Democrats Take Black Voters For Granted, Except ‘At Election Time’)

One of the night’s many highlights included former Vice President Joe Biden saying he would likely “take a hit” in next week’s New Hampshire primaries.