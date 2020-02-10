Luke Perry, Sid Haig And Cameron Boyce Among Those Omitted From Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ Video Tribute

Actors Luke Perry, Sid Haig and Cameron Boyce were some of the actors omitted from the 92nd Annual Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ video tribute Sunday night, prompting backlash on social media.

The In Memoriam segment at the #Oscars surprisingly did not include Luke Perry and horror legend Sid Haig, as well as Cameron Boyce, the actor who tragically died in July at the age of 20 https://t.co/7paSIFxoM4 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2020

Perry, who died in March of 2019 from a stroke, was an actor in the 2020 Best Picture nominee, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Despite this nomination, he did not appear during the video segment that honored actors who had passed away. The tribute played while Billie Eilish performed a rendition of The Beatles’ “Yesterday.” (RELATED: Luke Perry’s Daughter Finds Special Way To Honor Late Father)

Big bummer not to see Luke Perry’s name during the #Oscars In Memoriam. pic.twitter.com/YZKaZSU4iu — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) February 10, 2020

Other omissions also sparked controversy on social media. Sid Haig, who was known for many roles in notable horror films, died at age 80 in September 2019 from health complications after falling in his home. Cameron Boyce, the 20-year-old Disney star, died suddenly after suffering an epileptic seizure in July 2019. (RELATED: Late Disney Star Cameron Boyce’s Family Says They Had ‘No Indication’ Anything Was Wrong Before His Death)

I hate to bitch about the In Memoriam segment of the #Oscars every year so I’m not even going to. Just want to say RIP Sid Haig, an acting legend who will be forever missed by so many. Never forget Sid Haig. pic.twitter.com/nPMfYBu6zU — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) February 10, 2020

The actors’ photos are included in a photo album on the Oscars’ official website but were not featured Sunday night.