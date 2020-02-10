Michigan State Athletic Director Travels To Meet With Luke Fickell, Returns To East Lansing Without Him

Cincinnati Bearcats coach Luke Fickell has spoken with Michigan State, but no deal has been agreed upon.

According to CollegeFootballTalk, MSU athletic director Bill Beekman flew to Cincy on Sunday to meet with Fickell after Mark Dantonio retired. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan State Football (@msu_football) on Feb 4, 2020 at 1:25pm PST

However, as multiple people watching the situation pointed out, Beekman returned to East Lansing without Fickell on his private plane.

As of this moment, the man running the Bearcats isn’t the head coach of the Spartans.

BREAKING: Bill Beekman arrives back in Lansing, no Luke Fickell with him. @wilxTV #MSU pic.twitter.com/rt3fegl5SP — Seth Wells (@SethTVSports) February 9, 2020

Bill Beekman just arrived in Lansing. No Luke Fickell. — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) February 9, 2020

Well, it’s really starting to look like Fickell to MSU just isn’t going to happen. I’m not really sure why, but it just doesn’t seem like a deal is going to come together.

Fickell must really not like what he sees in East Lansing. He must not love the outlook of the program. He’s going to be a Power Five head coach soon enough.

It just doesn’t look like it’ll be for the Spartans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cincinnati Bearcats Football (@gobearcatsfb) on Oct 17, 2019 at 4:23pm PDT

I really don’t know where MSU goes from here. Fickell would be a huge hire, but he really doesn’t seem too interested in coming.

Michigan State is far behind the eight ball at this point trying to get a new coach in February.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan State Football (@msu_football) on Jan 28, 2020 at 6:39am PST

Will see what MSU does, but things aren’t looking great at the moment for fans of the Spartans.