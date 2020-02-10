REVIEW: ‘The Outsider’ Remains Outstanding With The New Episode ‘The One About The Yiddish Vampire’

The latest episode of “The Outsider” on HBO was outstanding Sunday night.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP YET. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

The first half of “The Outsider” has been nothing short of incredible and episode six didn’t disappoint at all with “The One About the Yiddish Vampire.” (REVIEW: HBO’s New Series ‘The Outsider‘ Is Incredible)

There are a couple major developments, and I’m going to focus on the biggest ones to me. First, Holly unveiled her findings to Ralph, the other detectives and Terry’s wife, who freaks out when she realizes chasing the boogeyman is Holly’s plan to exonerate her dead husband.

Despite Ralph’s initial refusal to believe her theory, he starts buying into it once she comes to his house and examines the area the boogeyman sat in while talking to his wife.

This is a major point of development for two reasons. One, as Holly points out, the boogeyman’s eagerness to intimidate Ralph and his wife shows that he’s vulnerable and fears them.

Two, the residue left behind in the barn and at Ralph’s house would seem to indicate that he’s shedding. Now, what does that mean? It’s not entirely clear.

Does he have to take over more souls to stay alive? Does it mean his appearance continues to change? Nobody really seems to know.

Now, for the big event of the night. Jack got his butt kicked by somebody posing as his dead mother and seems to agree to kill Holly to eliminate her interest in the boogeyman.

In the closing moments of episode six, Jack and Holly are driving out to the barn where Terry’s clothes were found after the killing of the boy.

When Jack leans down to grab something, Holly notices the rash on the back of his neck, which is a clear sign he’s been touched by the boogeyman.

As she said earlier in the episode, the only way to stop the boogeyman might be to find the last person inflicted and contain them.

Unfortunately for her, she’s trapped in a car with him and he’s armed.

All the way around, it was another incredible episode of “The Outsider” as we continue to unravel this supernatural mystery.

Make sure to tune in this Sunday on HBO to watch episode seven. I can’t wait!