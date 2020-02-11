Politics

Largest Pro-Life Social Media Account Speaks Out On Tech Censorship

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Mary Margaret Olohan Social Issues Reporter
Font Size:

The popular video-sharing app TikTok banned and “permanently removed” the pro-life group Live Action from its platform at the end of January before reinstating the group the next day.

Live Action director of external affairs Alison Centofante joined the Daily Caller News Foundation to discuss why TikTok banned the pro-life organization — and why Live Action faces censorship from other social media groups.

WATCH:

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.