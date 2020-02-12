LaVar Ball Says He’ll Complain If LaMelo Doesn’t Get Enough Playing Time In The NBA

LaVar Ball wants people to know he won’t keep his mouth shut if LaMelo doesn’t get major minutes in the NBA.

The youngest Ball brother is expected to be one of the first players taken in the 2020 draft and very easily could end up going first overall. No matter where he goes, the head of the Ball family will be vocal if his son doesn't get enough playing time.

LaVar said the following during a recent episode of “Ball in the Family,” according to FTW:

Here’s the thing — as long as they do the right thing. Don’t draft my son and play him no 12 minutes and think I ain’t gonna say (expletive). Who’s ever been drafted No. 1 and plays 12 minutes? So don’t act like I ain’t gonna say nothing. I’m gonna go crazy as (LaMelo).

Does LaMelo want his son to not succeed in the NBA? Didn’t we already go through all of this with Lonzo? Do we really need to do it again?

The reality of the situation is that LaMelo is going to be a top NBA draft pick. He’s got incredible size, vision and passing skills for a point guard.

General managers are salivating at the idea of LaMelo Ball suiting up for their teams. He has all the tools necessary to be a star.

However, his dad has a habit of shooting off his mouth when he shouldn’t. Given how we saw that play out with Lonzo and the Lakers, you’d think LaVar would have learned a lesson or two.

Apparently, that’s not the case at all because he seems hellbent on repeating the same mistakes with LaMelo.

If he really wants his kids to succeed, then he should just take a back seat to the coaches. Let them play and make their money. This doesn’t need to be hard.