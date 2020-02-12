Panthers Owner Says They’ll Discuss Cam Newton’s Future Once They Know If He’s Healthy

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper won’t make any decisions involving Cam Newton until they know his health situation.

At the moment, it’s widely-believed the Panthers will move on from Newton and look for other options at quarterback. However, nothing will be officially decided until the team has a clear understanding of the quarterback’s health. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Listen, I’m not a doctor. Look, I’ve said it a million times. Is he healthy? He’s not a doctor. So, there’s a lot of different things that can happen, but first is he healthy? Tell me that, and then we can talk,” Tepper said in a Tuesday video posted by Steve Reed.

You can watch a video of Tepper’s comments below.

Panthers owner David Tepper on where the team stands on Cam Newton’s future with the organization. pic.twitter.com/4lwuKv7kWq — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) February 11, 2020

I’ll be very surprised if Newton returns to the Panthers. At this point, you’d think they’d have some kind of idea what’s going on.

Tepper might have already made a decision, and just doesn’t want to tip his cards. I have no idea. What I do know is that he’s certainly not committing to Newton.

That has me thinking we’re about to see Newton wearing a different jersey in 2020. Even if Newton is healthy, he has been so bad over the past couple years.

At what point do you just look in the mirror and recognize it’s time for a change? It would seem like that time arrived awhile ago for the Panthers.

If you’re going to make a prediction on where Newton ends up playing in 2020, I’d predict just about anywhere other than Carolina. It just doesn’t seem like he’ll be returning.