Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Says Team’s QB Situation Is An ‘Embarrassment Of Riches,’ Decision On Starter Will Be Made In The Future

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan is very happy with the team’s quarterback situation with Gardner Minshew and Nick Foles.

Khan told the team’s website the following in part about the team’s QB situation and what the future might hold:

If you look at it, from where we’ve come from … an argument could be made we didn’t have any competent quarterbacks, so this is in a way an embarrassment of riches for us in a good way that we do have two very good quarterbacks. I think as we move forward in this season – training camp or whatever – the coaches will have their work cut out to determine who gives us the best chance of winning as we move forward.

This is very simple. The decision on the starter should be made immediately, and it should be Minshew. I feel like I've said this a million times, but I apparently need to say it again.

The Jaguars are Minshew’s team at this point. Nick Foles didn’t win a single game last season for the Jags as the starting quarterback.

How is this even up for debate? The Jaguars have to go with the former Washington State star. He set the league on fire last season slinging the rock.

Not only that, Minshew actually managed to win some damn games. Last time I checked, that’s all that matters in the NFL.

It’s a win or go home league. As much as we all like Foles as a person, he simply didn’t win. Minshew did. That’s all that needs to be known.

Doug Marrone and Khan have to ride with Minshew. Any other decision would be spitting in the face of the fans.