‘Why Would I Not:’ Chiefs’ Bashaud Breeland Looking Forward To WH Visit After Super Bowl Win

Kanas City Chiefs’ cornerback Bashaud Breeland said he can’t wait to visit the White House after the team’s Super Bowl LIV victory agains the San Francisco 49ers.

“Why would I not [go], man?” the 28-year-old National Football League player told TMZ in a piece published Thursday. “It’s an experience that everybody, every kid would want to go to.” (RELATED: Three Houston Astros Players Skipped Their Visit To The White House)

WATCH:

“I want to go see what the White House is like!” he added when asked by the outlet if he planned to join the team when the Chiefs go to the White House and meet President Donald Trump following the teams 31-20 in a come from behind victory during the Super Bowl. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Other players on the Super Bowl winning team have expressed similar sentiment.

“That would be great,” wide receiver Tyreek Hill said about potentially visiting the White House, according to the Kansas City Star.

“I’m here to represent the Kansas City Chiefs,” star Tyrann Mathieu said regarding a trip to D.C. “I think my teammates feel the same way. Any time we get the opportunity to represent Kansas City the right way, represent our teammates the right way, I don’t see any wrong in that.”

Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid made it clear he was definitely going to make the visit, calling it “quite an honor” when was asked if he would go to the WH if the team was invited following its Super Bowl victory.

“Oh man, I hadn’t even thought about that,” Reid explained during the postgame presser. “I mean, I’ll be there. So, if they’re inviting us, I’ll be there. It’s quite an honor I think.”

President Trump mentioned the team last week during his presser stating that, “By the way, your Super Bowl champions are coming. I think next week, or soon. Very soon.”

“Every one of them want to be here,” he added. “And the coach loves us. The coach is great. Andy Reid.”

Trump continued, as the room erupted in applause, “Every one of them want to be here. People love it.”

As previously reported, several players from the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl team skipped the visit two years ago, as well as whole teams like the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors, as noted by TMZ.

In November, a handful of star players with the Washington Nationals didn’t make the visit with the team to the WH after winning the World Series.