Emilio Estevez Will Star In ‘The Mighty Ducks’ Disney+ Series

Emilio Estevez will star in the upcoming “The Mighty Ducks” series.
The Hollywood Reporter reported the following details:
Coach Gordon Bombay will report back to the Mighty Ducks.
Emilio Estevez has officially closed a deal to return to The Mighty Ducks, the newly announced 10-episode scripted comedy series coming later this year to Disney+.
The actor will reprise his role as the team’s coach and reunite with franchise creator Steve Brill.
This music to my ears. “The Mighty Ducks” saga is one of my favorite film franchises, and Estevez was awesome in the first three movies. Are they going to win any awards? (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
No, but they’re still entertaining as all hell. The Flying V was the most ridiculous move ever. I tried it in hockey, and it’s laughably stupid.
Yet, there was nothing like Coach Bombay inspiring the kids to play some puck. It’s a comeback story for the ages.
He had to work off his DUI and he turned the Ducks into a dominant hockey organization. That’s a story you just don’t see too often these days.
There’s no official release date yet for the series on Disney+, but you know I’ll be keeping you all informed because I can’t wait!