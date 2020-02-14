Emilio Estevez Will Star In ‘The Mighty Ducks’ Disney+ Series

Emilio Estevez will star in the upcoming “The Mighty Ducks” series.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following details:

Coach Gordon Bombay will report back to the Mighty Ducks.

Emilio Estevez has officially closed a deal to return to The Mighty Ducks, the newly announced 10-episode scripted comedy series coming later this year to Disney+.

The actor will reprise his role as the team’s coach and reunite with franchise creator Steve Brill.