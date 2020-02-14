Lou Dobbs Snaps On Bill Barr: ‘Where The Hell Are The Charges’ Against The Deep State?

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs went off Thursday on Attorney General William Barr following Barr’s criticism of President Donald Trump for his tweets.

“I guess I am so disappointed in Bill Barr, I have to say this. You know, it’s a damn shame when he doesn’t get what this president has gone through, and what the American people have gone through, and what his charge is as attorney general,” Dobbs said.

“Where the hell is the report? Where the hell are the indictments? Where the hell are the charges against the politically corrupt Deep State within the Justice Department, the FBI, and why in the hell aren’t we hearing apologies from someone in that rancid, corrupt, department about what they permitted?” he asked.

He also said, “To hear this attorney general complain about this president, who’s fighting every one of those damn people to do the right thing and get this country straightened out. And it’s his mission to do so, not to carp about his boss.”

“And by the way, I don’t want to hear any crap about an independent Justice Department. This Justice Department, as does everyone, works for the president. It is part of the executive branch.”

Barr made waves in Washington on Thursday after he criticized Trump, saying in an interview that it’s “time to stop the tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases.” (RELATED: President Trump ‘Not Bothered’ By AG Barr’s Rebuke Of Roger Stone Tweets)

Dobbs has been a consistent defender of the president on Fox Business. Last month, he said that Trump was right to not share intel about Iran with House Democrats who had impeached him. (RELATED: Lou Dobbs Defends Trump Against GOP Critics Over McCain Comments)