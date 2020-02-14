Rudy Giuliani: Democrats Want To ‘Literally Kill Me’

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani once again claimed Thursday that his political opponents are trying to murder him during an interview on Fox Business.

“Big Democratic scam for about seven years, started in 2011. We’re going to reveal the whole thing,” he told Fox’s Trish Regan.

“It’s not just Biden–a bunch of Democrats. And that’s why they’re so…they’re so crazy on the subject of Ukraine, and why they want to kill–literally kill me.”

Giuliani also again claimed on air that he had damning information on the Biden family. A U.S. Attorney’s Office in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is now reportedly looking into information Giuliani provided the Department of Justice about the Bidens. (RELATED: Rudy Giuliani Promises Dirt On Biden: ‘I Will Now Start To Reveal The Evidence’)

The former New York City mayor has repeatedly made cryptic claims about people wanting him dead. In November, he told Fox News’ Ed Henry, “I expected, the moment I heard Biden’s name, I told my colleagues, they’re going to try to kill me.”

“Because they’re going to kill the messenger. But damn it, the mafia couldn’t kill me, your colleagues are not going to kill me.”

In December, he again said in a speech that Democrats want to “execute” him.

“Good luck by the way. The Mafia tried that, and the FARC — the Mafia, the FARC, and the word you can’t say, Islamic extremist terrorists, have all taken out contracts of one kind or another to kill me, and my answer is ‘good luck.’ I just get angrier and I go after you more,” he said.