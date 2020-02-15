Editorial

Mason Rudolph Calls Myles Garrett’s Racial Slur Claim ‘1000% False,’ Mike Tomlin Defends The Steelers Quarterback

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph fired back at Myles Garrett after the Browns star accused him of using a racial slur.

Garrett previously claimed Rudolph called him the n-word during the altercation that got him suspended indefinitely. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, Garrett has doubled down and said during an ESPN interview that Rudolph used the racial slur.

Rudolph hit back early Saturday morning and tweeted, “1000% False. Bold-Faced Lie. I did not, have not, and would not utter a racial-slur. This is a disgusting and reckless attempt to assassinate my character.”

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin also released a statement early Saturday defending his quarterback, and pointed out how nobody in the immediate aftermath claimed a racial slur occurred.

It’s incredibly important to point out there isn’t a single shred of evidence that backs up Garrett’s version of events.

Nobody on the field heard it, none of the mics picked it up and his own teammates didn’t even know about the claim that Rudolph used a racial slur.

Furthermore, even if Rudolph did use a racial slur, which again there’s zero evidence of, it doesn’t justify smashing somebody in the head with a helmet.

You don’t get to potentially hospitalize somebody over a slur. Again, I can’t point this out enough, there’s zero evidence Rudolph said anything to Garrett.

Garrett should just stop with this claim and move forward. He’s only going to make this situation worse by double down.

If I was Rudolph, I’d take a very serious look at suing him. Being accused of being a racist is one of the worst things that can happen to a person these days.

What a pathetic situation.