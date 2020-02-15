Mason Rudolph Calls Myles Garrett’s Racial Slur Claim ‘1000% False,’ Mike Tomlin Defends The Steelers Quarterback

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph fired back at Myles Garrett after the Browns star accused him of using a racial slur.

Garrett previously claimed Rudolph called him the n-word during the altercation that got him suspended indefinitely. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Here’s the full play. Myles Garrett hit Rudolph with his own helmet. Maurkice Pouncey (#53) threw punches and a kick. pic.twitter.com/kzJDd4Hj53 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

Now, Garrett has doubled down and said during an ESPN interview that Rudolph used the racial slur.

Myles Garrett sat down with @minakimes to discuss the Week 11 incident that led to his suspension. He again alleged Mason Rudolph of using a racial slur prior to the brawl. pic.twitter.com/8FUKDbKIg4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 14, 2020

Rudolph hit back early Saturday morning and tweeted, “1000% False. Bold-Faced Lie. I did not, have not, and would not utter a racial-slur. This is a disgusting and reckless attempt to assassinate my character.”

1000% False. Bold-Faced Lie. I did not, have not, and would not utter a racial-slur. This is a disgusting and reckless attempt to assassinate my character. https://t.co/mZcEcC0tCl — Mason Rudolph (@Rudolph2Mason) February 15, 2020

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin also released a statement early Saturday defending his quarterback, and pointed out how nobody in the immediate aftermath claimed a racial slur occurred.

Steelers’ HC Mike Tomlin on his QB Mason Rudolph: pic.twitter.com/YW1oJ989Fp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 15, 2020

It’s incredibly important to point out there isn’t a single shred of evidence that backs up Garrett’s version of events.

Nobody on the field heard it, none of the mics picked it up and his own teammates didn’t even know about the claim that Rudolph used a racial slur.

I asked Browns DT Sheldon Richardson if Myles Garrett had ever told him what Garrett alleged about Rudolph in the hearing. Richardson said he hadn’t and said my question was the first he’d even heard about it. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 21, 2019

Just asked Baker Mayfield about Garrett’s allegation that Rudolph used a racial slur and he seemed pretty stunned. Said wasn’t something he’d heard, including from anyone on the team, until I just asked him — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 21, 2019

Furthermore, even if Rudolph did use a racial slur, which again there’s zero evidence of, it doesn’t justify smashing somebody in the head with a helmet.

You don’t get to potentially hospitalize somebody over a slur. Again, I can’t point this out enough, there’s zero evidence Rudolph said anything to Garrett.

Garrett should just stop with this claim and move forward. He’s only going to make this situation worse by double down.

If I was Rudolph, I’d take a very serious look at suing him. Being accused of being a racist is one of the worst things that can happen to a person these days.

What a pathetic situation.