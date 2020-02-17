Adele Admits She’s Releasing New Music In September

Musician Adele just revealed when fans should expect her new album.

Adele made the announcement while performing Saturday at her best friend, Laura Dockrill’s, wedding, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

Despite not having performed a concert since 2017, the “Someone Like You” singer performed a couple songs including “Rolling In The Deep” and Spice Girls’ “Spice Up Your Life.” Adele wore a white long short sleeve top paired with a floral skirt for the reception.

She told the crowd to expect some new music “in September.” (RELATED: Beyoncé And Adele Set To Be Featured In A Song Together)

I can’t wait for this Adele music. The release of “Hello” back in 2015 absolutely changed my life and her entire “25” album was amazing. She is one of the best vocalists all time and we are in desperate need of another album asap. I guess September will work as long as I know I have something to look forward to.

Adele first took a break from music after canceling the last two shows of her “25” tour due to vocal cord damage. We haven’t heard a peep from her really since then, except for a rumor that she was releasing an album in November of 2019.

Fans went crazy then and I’m sure they’ll go crazy again now, especially if this turns out to be true.