Detroit Lions Are Speaking With Teams About Trading Darius Slay

Detroit Lions v New York Giants

The Detroit Lions are reportedly talking to multiple teams about trading Darius Slay.

According to Adam Schefter, Detroit is listening to offers and “any team that trades for Slay would have to compensate Detroit and Slay with a new deal.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If Slay gets traded, then you can pretty much guarantee the Lions will be taking Jeff Okudah in the NFL draft.

 

There’s no way the Lions would move one of the best players in the league if they didn’t have a plan to replace him.

Well, actually, you can scratch that. This is the Lions we’re talking about. They couldn’t find water if they fell off of an aircraft carrier in the pacific.

I won’t even be surprised if the Lions screw this up. How sad is that? We’ll probably botch trading somebody.

Welcome to life as a Detroit Lions fan!