Ivanka Dazzles In Gorgeous Sheer Pastel Cape Dress In Dubai

Ivanka Trump absolutely turned heads when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping pastel cape dress during her trip to Dubai, United Arab Emerates.

The first daughter looked just as stunning as ever in pictures she shared on Instagram Monday showing her wearing the purple, pink, cream, green and blue sheer colored number that went down to her knees during what she called a “magical evening” in the country. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the amazing look with her hair pulled back, a metallic gold belt and red high heels. She captioned the post simply, “Magical evening in Dubai with H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister May, David Malpass and Kristalina Georgieva.” (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

Ivanka’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Most recently, she wowed when she showed up in a satin yellow dress during her keynote address at the Global Women’s Forum Dubai and We-Fi MENA Regional Summit. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

Not to mention, a few from the night before when she turned heads in a striking metallic silver and navy blue dress.

