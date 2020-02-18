Politics

Pro-Lifer With Autism Explains Why Unborn Babies With Disabilities Deserve A Chance

Mary Margaret Olohan Social Issues Reporter
A pro-lifer with autism explained why unborn babies with disabilities deserve a chance at life.

A pro-life young man at the Virginia March for Life explained to the Daily Caller News Foundation that he marched to “encourage people to not abort children with disabilities.”

