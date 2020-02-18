US

Here’s What Pro-Lifers Want To Tell Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam

Mary Margaret Olohan Social Issues Reporter
Pro-lifers gathered in Richmond, Virginia, to march together against progressive abortion laws on Feb. 13.

Participants in the Richmond March for Life told the Daily Caller News Foundation what they would say to Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, who suggested in January 2019 that babies could be killed after birth.

Here is what they had to say.

WATCH:

