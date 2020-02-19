Michael Bloomberg Uses Joe Biden’s Past Praises Of The Former NYC Mayor Against Him In Brutal New Ad

Former Vice President Joe Biden and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg kicked off Wednesday afternoon by taking shots at each other ahead of the Democratic debate in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After Biden posted a video highlighting some of Bloomberg’s controversial statements, the Bloomberg campaign shot back with a video of Biden previously praising the former NYC mayor.

Biden posted a doctored video from his Twitter account that portrayed Bloomberg sending him messages on Instagram. The video says “Money can’t rewrite history,” and highlighted Bloomberg’s past comments that were critical of former President Barack Obama as well as Bloomberg’s past friendship with President Donald Trump.

Bloomberg's campaign hit Joe shortly after. Saying, "As a senator, and as a vice president, he has always stood by the side of great men." The ad also seemed to use Biden's own words against him by playing a clip of Biden praising Bloomberg.

“I don’t endorse Republicans,” Biden quipped in a follow-up tweet.

Both candidates have faced a slew of attacks in recent weeks, as Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has surged in national polling.

Bloomberg qualified for the Nevada debate on Tuesday, making him the sixth Democrat candidate on the stage. He will join Biden and Sanders, along with Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar.

Bloomberg will likely face an onslaught at the Nevada debate, as resurfaced videos of his past remarks have sparked outrage.