Clemson And Georgia Will Play To Open The 2021 Football Season

The Clemson Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs will face each other to open the 2021 season.

The Tigers announced the news Tuesday afternoon, and the highly-anticipated matchup will go down in Charlotte, North Carolina. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This announcement is pretty much a drug for fans of college football. Georgia and Clemson are two of the most successful programs in the history of the sport.

The only time you’d ever see two schools of this caliber play each other would be in the playoff or a great bowl game.

Now, they’ll take the field in 2021 to battle it out to open the season Sept. 4. Every fan of the game now has to have this one circled on their calendar.

Dabo Swinney vs. Kirby Smart is the kind of game I want shot right into my veins. Give it to me! Give me every second of that kind of action.

This is the kind of game people get up out of their seats for. It doesn’t matter which team you cheer for or if you cheer for neither.

This is the kind of non-conference game that gets the eyes of the college football world focused in on it.

It’s going to be epic, and I can’t wait!