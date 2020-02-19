O.J. Simpson Endorses The XFL, Says He Finds It ‘Entertaining’

The XFL has found a fan in O.J. Simpson.

The former Buffalo Bills running back and convicted felon posted a Twitter video Tuesday afternoon with his thoughts on the new league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I think it’s safe to say he gave Vince McMahon’s league a ringing endorsement, and said it is very “entertaining.”

Watch his full comments below.

The first two weeks of the @xfl2020 & QB free agency in the @NFL pic.twitter.com/dsVwYZ6wrO — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) February 18, 2020

The XFL should 100% embrace this endorsement. Was the Juice accused of killing two people in brutal fashion?

Yes, but he was also acquitted. The glove just didn’t fit as Dave Chappelle would say!

The XFL needs all the publicity it can get right now. The league is young, it’s two weeks old, it’s off to a hot start but it can always be doing better.

You know how you get more attention? You embrace O.J. Simpson. I’m not saying you need to have him out there and do the coin flip.

Maybe just hit him with an RT! Embrace the chaos!

As always, I love the fact O.J. Simpson is making these Twitter videos. He’s been doing it for awhile at this point, and they’re as entertaining as they’ve ever been.

No matter what you think of the guy, the fact he’s just willing to talk about literally anything on Twitter is a classic reminder of how great social media can be.