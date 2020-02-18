XFL Attendance Increases 9.5% In Week 2, A Total Of 76,285 People Attend Games

The XFL got an attendance boost in week two of the league.

According to Ben Fischer, the XFL got a boost of 9.5% in attendance from week one to week two. A total of 76,285 people attended XFL games over the past weekend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

D.C. and Houston both saw declines in their attendance, but the Seattle Dragons had a staggering 29,172 people at their home opener.

XFL total attendance grew 9.5% to 76,285 in Week 2, on the strength of the Seattle Dragons’ home opener crowd of 29,172 at CenturyLink Field. Other games: DC: 15,031 (-12.4% from Wk 1)

Houston: 17,103 (-4%)

LA home opener, Dignity Sports Health Park: 14,979. — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) February 17, 2020

While there might have been minor declines in two markets, the XFL getting a 9.5% increase overall is great news for the league.

It’s not a secret at all that I’m cheering for the XFL to succeed, and it’s been incredibly impressive through two weeks.

The TV ratings in week one were booming, and now we find out the attendance went up in week two. We’re still waiting on TV ratings for this past weekend, but I have a feeling they’re going to be impressive as well.

If the TV audiences stay big and the attendance continues to increase, then there’s no doubt at all that Vince McMahon’s new league is going to last.

I hope it does because I’m enjoying the hell out of it!